Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 9

at .

Did the gang live to scheme another day?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9, the Secret Service made a sudden decision that could change everything.

Come On Up - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Tensions rose between Beth and Stan, putting the future in question.

Elsewhere, Annie tackled Ben's school financial aid problems.

Did she break the law to do so?

Watch Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Ruby: We need help.
Stan: No.
Ruby: She helped you.
Stan: No.
Ruby: Luck didn't lock Gene up.
Stan: No.
Ruby: We owe her, Stanley.

Beth: I want to know what's going on.
Phoebe: D.C. pulled the plug.
Beth: Why?
Phoebe: Clearly he's got someone on the inside.
Beth: I can still get him!

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9 Photos

Striking A Deal - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9
Smiling Stan - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9
Come On Up - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9
Bags For Sale - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9
A Little Dip - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9
Hill Meeting - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9
  1. Good Girls
  2. Good Girls Season 4
  3. Good Girls Season 4 Episode 9
  4. Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 9