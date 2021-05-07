Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 14

Did Jackson and April reunite?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14, April was blindsided by the arrival of her ex-husband.

They discussed their troubled relationship, April's marriage, and why Jackson's relationships have failed.

Meanwhile, Meredith's vitals continued to improve at the hospital, but someone was still concerned about her safety.

Elsewhere, a surprise turn of events changed everything for one character as they made a decision about their future.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.