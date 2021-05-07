Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 14

Did Jackson and April reunite?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14, April was blindsided by the arrival of her ex-husband.

Richard and Catherine Embrace - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

They discussed their troubled relationship, April's marriage, and why Jackson's relationships have failed.

Meanwhile, Meredith's vitals continued to improve at the hospital, but someone was still concerned about her safety.

Elsewhere, a surprise turn of events changed everything for one character as they made a decision about their future.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14 Online

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14 Quotes

Robert: That's why you're here.
Jackson: Why?
Robert: Because. You're ready to leave it all behind.

Mr. Avery: Jackson.
Jackson: Hey, Dad.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14 Photos

