Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 16

at .

Did Levi get his wish?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16, Levi set out to get accepted for the vaccine trial.

Teddy Finds Happiness Again - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen were pushed to the limit when they treated a car crash patient.

Elsewhere, Hayes and Jo worked together when Luna's legal guardian arrived at the hospital.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 Quotes

So what's the hold up? Oh, I'm sorry, are we pretending like you're not going to adopt her?

Link

Are we broken up or what?

Nico

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16 Photos

Playing Ball with Ellis - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16
Link Wants Kids - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16
Treating Loneliness - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16
Wedding Debates - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16
Nico's All In - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16
Link and Jo Laugh - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 17
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 16