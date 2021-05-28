Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 16

Did Levi get his wish?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 16, Levi set out to get accepted for the vaccine trial.

Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen were pushed to the limit when they treated a car crash patient.

Elsewhere, Hayes and Jo worked together when Luna's legal guardian arrived at the hospital.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.