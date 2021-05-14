Watch Manifest Online: Season 3 Episode 9

Who tried to cross Ben?

On Manifest Season 3 Episode 9, he found himself working with someone who caused problems in the past.

Brunch Date - Manifest Season 3 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Mick and Zeke's dinner party with Jared and his new girlfriend was halted by a calling that ignited the siblings to save one of their own.

Elsewhere, Olive's friendship with Levi was put to the test.

Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 9 Online

Manifest Season 3 Episode 9 Quotes

Sarah: If you worked my mom’s case like I intended, then Jared and I probably would’ve never dated.
Mic: Probably.

Eagan: It happened. Same dark clouds, but this time there was a lion.
Ben: Whoa, a lion, lion?
Eagan: Yes, Dorothy. It was roaring in my face. I thought it was going to rip my freaking head off.
Grace: Too bad it wouldn’t find a heart.
Eagan: Touche.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 9

