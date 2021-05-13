Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 15

What happened to Tom Swift?

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 15 brought another sleuth to Horseshoe Bay and he announced himself as a billionaire with an agenda.

Supernatural - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 15

Did Nancy manage to help him?

Meanwhile, Ace had issues with the way Nancy insisted on handling things with Celia.

Did they manage to come to an agreement about how to work together?

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 15 Quotes

Ace: It's not a supernatural issue after all. That's...different.
Tom: Are you all broomstick people?

Nancy: And you are?
Tom: Tom Swift. I was about to say I need your help, but looks like you may need mine.

