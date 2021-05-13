Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 15

What happened to Tom Swift?

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 15 brought another sleuth to Horseshoe Bay and he announced himself as a billionaire with an agenda.

Did Nancy manage to help him?

Meanwhile, Ace had issues with the way Nancy insisted on handling things with Celia.

Did they manage to come to an agreement about how to work together?

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.