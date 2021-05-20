Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did Everett manage to turn the town against Nancy?

A long-held family secret changed everything on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 16.

Ryan Hudson - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Carson gave Nancy a word of warning about who she chose to spend her time with.

Elsewhere, Nick and George pondered the future as it emerged they were going on very different directions in life.

Bess: Now that the distractions have gone can we please -- hi --focus on the matter at hand -- dating profile pic.
George: Cute.
Bess: I'm really gonna need some more feedback here, guys. Unless she wants me to keep pining for the ghost that lives inside her.

Carson: You're giving away your entire identity.
Nancy: No, I'm not. I'm playing a role. Nancy Drew will be tucked away inside of me the whole time.

