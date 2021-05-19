Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 12

at .

Did the ED get shut down?

A burst pipe plunged the area into chaos on New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12.

Bloom Returns - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 11

With everything changing, what did Max have to say?

Meanwhile, Iggy counseled two stressed parents about their children.

Elsewhere, Calvin had some devastating news for someone on his team.

Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

Max: Helen.
Helen: Hold on, Max.
Max: You need to go.
Helen: Not without you!

Lauren: We need to evacuate the ED?
Casey: Evacuate, why?
Lauren: That's not dirty water. It's a chemical spill.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12 Photos

Filing a Restraining Order - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12
A Support Group - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12
Bedridden Max - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12
The worst Call - tall - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12
Sharpwin Intimacy - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12
Max Clings to Helen - New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 3
  3. New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 3 Episode 12