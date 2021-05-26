Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Clark manage to save his son?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 7, the truth about Jordan's powers came to light and it gave us some much-needed insight into the mythology of the series.

Meanwhile, Lois enlisted Clark's help, which led to a surprising encounter with someone Lois thought was her friend.

Elsewhere, Lana weighed up her options as a surprising new foe emerged.

Use the video above to watch Superman & Lois online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.