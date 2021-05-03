Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

Did the D.A. catch Robyn in the act?

News of a vigilante in New York spread on The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 7, putting Robyn on a collision course with someone she thought was an ally.

Ready for Action - The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 7

Meanwhile, the latest case involved a serial killer on the loose, and a wild turn of events threatened to change everything.

Elsewhere, Aunt Vi went on a date, but Robyn vetted the would-be boyfriend.

Watch The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 7 Online

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Friend: Her name is Mia.
Robyn: When's the last time you saw her?
Friend: 5 days ago.

Woman: Wait, you never left your name.
Robyn: People don't usually wanna know my name.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 7

