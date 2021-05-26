Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 16

How did the journey end for the Pearsons?

 This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16 found the family gathering for Kevin and Madison's wedding. 

Coming Together - This Is Us

As secrets came to the forefront, a shocking development left everyone reeling. 

Meanwhile, Rebecca's condition in the future worsened, leading to a drastic decision from the family. 

What went down?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

Toby: I want to go back to work, Kate. I need to. Staying at home is just... I love our children but...
Kate: Okay. Got it.
Toby: Kate!
Kate: Toby. My husband is contemplating taking a job that puts him in another city three days a week, and he just started a sentence with 'I love my children, but....' Give me a minute to digest this.

Rebecca: You didn't happen to tape the game, did you?
Jack: Oh yeah, the Pirates game. I couldn't keep my eyes open.
Rebecca: And you couldn't see the words DO NOT TAPE OVER? I am stuck here all day with triplets, Jack! I have to wait a week to see a show the whole rest of the world has seen already and I have been humming in the grocery store out of some irrational fear that I might find out who got killed at the wedding before I see it.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16

