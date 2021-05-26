Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 16

How did the journey end for the Pearsons?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16 found the family gathering for Kevin and Madison's wedding.

As secrets came to the forefront, a shocking development left everyone reeling.

Meanwhile, Rebecca's condition in the future worsened, leading to a drastic decision from the family.

What went down?

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.