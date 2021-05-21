Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 12

What really happened to Emily?

On Walker Season 1 Episode 12, we flashed back to the days right before Emily's death.

This showed how the entire Walker family wrestled with the devastating loss.

Thankfully, it also shed some much-needed light on who was to blame for her death.

Walker also had to evaluate his new relationship and whether he was making the right move.

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.