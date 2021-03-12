Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Geri make the right call?

Walker Season 1 Episode 6 found the characters making some big changes in their lives, with Geri making the biggest of all.

Captain James Out of the Office - Walker Season 1 Episode 6

Walker found himself pondering the future on the first anniversary of the death of his wife.

Meanwhile, a surprising new villain arrived in town, leading the rangers to make a rash decision to deal with the mysterious individual.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Walker Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Abilene: I thought this was a family trip.
Trevor: So you're the one I have to win over.

Emily was the handiman. I've seen you swing a hammer, OK?

Geri

Walker Season 1 Episode 6

Walker Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

Hoyt In His Glory Days - Walker Season 1 Episode 6
Hoyt and Geri Once Upon a Time - Walker Season 1 Episode 6
Captain James Out of the Office - Walker Season 1 Episode 6
Happier Times for Walker and Emily Season 1 Episode 6
Surprise Guests - Walker Season 1 Episode 6
Hoyt Looks Serious - Walker Season 1 Episode 6
