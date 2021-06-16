Celebrate Captain Picard Day with an ALL NEW Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser Trailer!

When we last saw the crew of La Sirena, they had averted an apocalyptic interdimensional invasion/extermination by a synthetic armada, and Picard had picked up a brand-new body to spend his twilight years traipsing around in.

Today, June 16th, is celebrated throughout the Trek-verse as Captain Picard Day (as established in canon by Star Trek: The Next Generation Season 7, Episode 12). As a special treat, Paramount+ has released a second teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 2.

In it, we get our first look at the much-anticipated arrival of Q (as promised in the first teaser trailer) as well as a glimpse at returning cast members, Jeri Ryan, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrero, Orla Brady, and Isa Briones.

John de Lancie's return as Q on Star Trek: Picard isn't his first foray back into Trek in recent memory. He made a memorable cameo appearance last summer on the animated Star Trek: Lower Deck Season 1 Episode 8.

However, reuniting the Q and Picard dynamic duo is a sure crowd-pleaser.

His voice alone on the first teaser trail was enough to send the fandom into raptures.

Having him here in the flesh, addressing Picard as "mon capitaine" and beaming that signature smirk, is going to crash the Internet.

As always, he brings enigmatic information to stir the pot and infuriate Picard.

"Welcome, my friend, to the very end of the road not taken."

In the name of the space-time continuum, what does that even mean?

The scenes included hint at a new timeline, a new reality.

The characters we've grown to know and love are resituated in dramatically different circumstances from where we left them last.

Michelle Hurd's Raffi Musiker is seen both running through a dark city AND seated in uniform next to Picard's podium.

Captain Rios appears dressed in one of the new, sleek, and dangerous-looking Starfleet uniforms, looking discombobulated.

Is he still Starfleet? Does this mean the ibn Majid incident never happened? Why does his com badge look different than Picard's?

If the new timeline managed to avoid the Federation's ban on synthetics, does that mean the attack on the Mars shipyards never happened?

If that's the case, the Romulan evacuation may have been successful, Picard would never have resigned, and Maddox and Soong would never have gone into hiding to create their "children".

Which brings me to Isa Briones.

She looks amazing, but who is she? Is she Dahj or Soji or...?

And look closely at her pins. She's wearing the symbol of the Maddox program, the interlocking rings. What does it mean?

No hints as to what's happened to Dr. Jurati in all this, but she's looking pretty grim in her close-up.

The biggest reveal has to be Seven's appearance.

The trailer editors were supremely coy about showing her face in the first few shots.

But the complete absence of her Borg enhancements is telegraphed loud and clear, even before she sees herself in the mirror.

She's human. She is Annika Hansen.

But she clearly remembers that she wasn't.

So how does this time twist work if Rios, Seven, and Picard all know that this isn't the way it's supposed to be?

Also, whose insignia is Seven carrying? The number of new icons and symbols we're going to have to keep track of is making my head spin.

These teasers are of bittersweet benefit to the audience, waiting impatiently for new adventures.

With a premiere date still slated for NEXT YEAR, we'll have plenty of time to dissect the trailer even further.

I am sure many, many theories will be fully formed by the time Paramount+ makes it so once more.

