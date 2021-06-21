Ellen Pompeo Responds After Fan Calls Grey's Anatomy Season 17 "Dumpster Fire Trash"

Ellen Pompeo has been at the wheel of Grey's Anatomy for 17 seasons.

Naturally, people will have different views about the quality of the series, and the recent Grey's Anatomy Season 17 divided fans like no other.

One fan referred to the season as "trash" but maintained that they loved the show.

Pompeo took notice of the Tweet and appreciated that the fan gave feedback on the show.

"All good!" Pompeo wrote.

"Seventeen seasons we can't please everyone all the time … it's definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it…thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love."

As is the norm with social media, people have different views, and some other fans did not take too kindly to how the fan characterized the season.

"But why is someone saying they didn't like something bad? It's literally been on for two decades!! Let her live… there is plenty of s--- I don't like…," Pompeo wrote in another tweet.

The actress said that it's been a tough time, but not everyone enjoys the same content.

"Not to mention people are pretty much allowed to feel however they want after this really f----d up couple of years we have had," Pompeo wrote on Friday.

Pompeo also responded to fan questions on the social media platform, with someone asking what it was like to film during a pandemic.

"Super hard not being able to hang out on set and have fun we had to do our scenes covered up and get off set… very little interaction allowed when not actually filming.. except beach was awesome," she tweeted.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the series shone a light on COVID-19 that lasted the whole season, and Pompeo has no idea whether that will continue.

"I honestly don’t know but I don’t think so it’s been a lot for everyone hopefully the worst is behind us," Pompeo responded to a fan.

ABC officially picked up Grey's Anatomy Season 18, earlier this year after Pompeo closed a deal to remain as lead of the venerable medical drama.

The series will remain on Thursdays next season in the 9/8c slot.

What are your thoughts on the comment from the fan calling the season a dumpster fire?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.