Grey's Anatomy Star Reveals Season 18 Renewal Came Down to the Wire

at .

Grey's Anatomy's future is no longer uncertain.

After months of speculation that the veteran ABC show was ending, it landed an official pickup for Season 18 last month.

Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce, is now shedding light on what it was like to work on the show when the future was not so certain.

Magston Wedding

"I mean, we didn’t know. Nobody knew what would happen," the actress explained of the situation to Entertainment Tonight

"And there was just like, speaking of wild speculation, we were all wondering, ‘Does it mean something that all of these characters from the past are coming back?’"

"You know, what do they have planned for closing out this show, which has such a long and storied legacy. On the one hand, it seems like a really great way to close it out."

Maggie Getting Her Groove Back - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11

Indeed, Grey's Anatomy Season 17 brought back many beloved stars, including Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, and Chyler Leigh, further fueling the speculation.

"There is still a lot of story to tell and wrap up and finish. I was just excited that we’ll have a chance to do that, or even to continue the story even further or spin-off some stories," McCreary added. 

"It’s nice to know that, like, we didn’t, it didn’t, come to an abrupt end. It would have felt very abrupt to me, to be honest. I’m glad we can sort of tease things out a little longer."

The series has been the crown jewel of ABC's schedule for almost two decades, so there would have been many irate fans had a deal not been reached to keep the show around.

Blushing Bride

Uncertainty about the future of such a long-running show is nothing new, but there were several hurdles for the show.

One of which was contract negotiations. Any aging show encounters contract negotiations, but thankfully, the cast is all locked in for the next season.

While a third spinoff has not been officially ordered, there are rumblings that the next iteration of the iconic franchise could be coming soon.

The series was filled with darkness throughout Grey's Anatomy Season 17, with the Grey Sloan doctors fighting on the frontline against COVID-19.

New School Versus Old - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17

It's unclear whether Grey's Anatomy Season 18 will pivot to a post-COVID world.

What are your thoughts on the way the renewal came out? Do you think the recent finale would have served as a satisfying series-ender?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

I did nothing to you. I lost my husband and the father of my children, and you're falling apart? I don't get to do that, because I have three kids. So please shut up, and get out of my room!

Meredith

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Link's Impulsiveness - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
Different Ideas - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
Saving Gerlie - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
Welcoming Mer Back - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
New School Versus Old - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
Meredith Back at Work - Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Shows
  2. Grey's Anatomy
  3. Grey's Anatomy Star Reveals Season 18 Renewal Came Down to the Wire