Legacies Boss Responds to Shortened Third Season

Legacies is ending its third season earlier than planned.

With The CW recently announcing that Legacies Season 3 will wrap June 24, it means that Legacies Season 3 Episode 16 will now serve as the season finale.

20 episodes were written, but showrunner Brett Matthews is opening up about the temporary finale and how it will be worthwhile.

"Episode 16 ends on a jackhammer of a cliffhanger," he shared with Entertainment Weekly.

"If [the finale] couldn't be episode 20, I'm glad it's episode 16."

It's certainly a surprising decision, but it's clearly so that CW can begin the 2021-22 TV season with shows in October.

The good news is that Legacies Season 4, including the final four episodes of the current season, will premiere Thursday, October 14.

That's not a long wait, but what can fans expect?

"If you're looking at what the sphinx said in the macro, I'd argue it's the question of the first three seasons," Brett explained.

"He told what is the story of the three seasons and is it fated to end this way or, as our characters so often do, is there something they can do to overcome it? That question lies at the heart of these first three seasons for sure."

As for what the season finale is about, here's the official logline from The CW:

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past.

Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) go on their first official superhero mission. Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) plan to find Hope a rebound relationship takes an unexpected turn.

The official promo teases Hope embarking on a mission and coming into contact with both Landon and Cleo.

Hope is still trying to get over Landon after the pair called it quits, so we're sure there will be a lot of angsty drama in relation to that.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 15 concluded with the return of Clark, who was presumed to be dead.

There's no telling what his master plan is, but we do know Hope is entertaining the possibility of becoming a tribrid to take down Malivore.

What are your thoughts on the season concluding earlier than planned?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch the temporary season finale Thursday at 9/8c.

Have a look at the promo below.

