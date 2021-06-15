Manifest Canceled After Three Seasons at NBC

The passengers of flight 828 will not be getting answers at NBC since the network has canceled Manifest after three seasons.

The decision to end the high-concept drama comes as quite a surprise because its ratings warranted a fourth-season pickup.

Manifest Season 3 ultimately averaged 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the all-important adults 18-49 demo.

The series dipped 29 percent in the demo this season, but when you compare it to the drops of the other shows on NBC, it was expected.

Among 14 dramas on NBC, Manifest ranked No.7 in the demo, meaning that a renewal was deemed a given.

The series also has a strong digital footprint since its launch on NBC, picking up many additional viewers via streaming and other metrics, yet another reason to think it would be picked up.

Manifest's cancellation comes around halfway through a planned six-season arc, so fans will not be impressed with the decision.

"I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us," showrunner Jeff Rake shared on Twitter after the announcement broke.

"That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story."

"Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew," his statement concluded.

While NBC has canceled Manifest, it could continue at another destination as the production company behind the show is looking for a new home.

The first two seasons recently landed on Netflix and have proven to be a big hit for the streamer, so it could be a home if Netflix is interested.

Manifest launched on Netflix at the #3 position but then surged to the top spot, proving that people are checking out the show.

Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor star.

When NBC made the bulk of its renewal and cancellation decisions, it left Manifest, Debris, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Good Girls on the bubble.

Manifest was the higher-rated and most-watched out of those four shows, but of them, Good Girls is the only one still in contention for renewal.

Good Girls has a lucrative deal with Netflix, meaning that it should be back.

