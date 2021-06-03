Sweet Tooth Review: A Post-Apocalyptic Treat for the Entire Family

Sweet Tooth, starring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, and Dania Ramirez, presents a harrowing look at a world ravaged by a virus.

You may be wondering what Netflix were thinking by releasing such a show during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the series is a beacon of light during these dark times.

It wastes no time in pulling the viewer into an ever-changing world through the eyes of Gus, a hybrid who has been sheltered from the outside world his entire life.

The reason for that is the lack of certainty with the virus. When the hybrids first arrived, many humans believed them to be the cause of the virus, and many join forces to hunt and kill them.

It sounds like a truly harrowing story, but the way it is handled is flawless, offering an eight-part journey for all the family. When you think of post-apocalyptic dramas, they are typically geared towards adults.

Sweet Tooth does things a little differently, with an aesthetic that looks borrowed from big-budget family movies.

We begin the story with Gus, who joins forces with Jepperd.

Together, they embark on a search for answers. Initially, it seems like Gus is the only one searching, but slowly, the layers are peeled back to show that there's more to Jepperd than meets the eye.

They strike up quite the bond early on, and their quest to traverse across what is left of America puts them through their paces as they try to survive forces that have it out for them.

The bond is reminiscent of that between Joel and Ellie on the Last of Us videogame series. That particular series is currently being adapted into a TV series for HBO.

There are many overarching mysteries, and the people they encounter on their travels help break up the monotony that typically comes with series of this nature.

Convery is highly believable as this kid who has been kept away from the harm of the outside world, which helps to pull viewers in as they try to make sense of this very different world.

Anozie is another standout as Jepperd. It's clear he's harboring many secrets, but his mission is to survive the perils of this world, and more importantly, keep Gus safe.

The incomparable Forte is also an excellent addition to the cast as Gus' father, and this is a role like you haven't seen him in before, putting the actor's full range on display for viewers.

I've been familiar with Ramirez ever since Heroes, but her best role for me was as Rosie on Devious Maids. She was wasted on Once Upon a Time Season 7, with the actress having to navigate truly abysmal writing.

Sweet Tooth is a nice change of pace, and I'm happy to report that her character, Aimee, gets a lot of exciting stuff to work with.

Aimee is a woman who takes refuge in an abandoned zoo when the world implodes.

When all is said and done, Sweet Tooth is a comic book adaptation done right. It not only honors the work that came before it, but it expands upon it and being on Netflix helps.

The comic books were ambitious, and these post-apocalyptic dramas require a healthy budget to make them believable. I was in awe at the look of the series throughout all eight episodes.

It's clear Netflix, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, and the EPs have done right with the execution of the series.

The series grabs your attention and doesn't let go until the final scene, which certainly leaves scope for much more story.

This is a show best served binged, so plan your day accordingly.

Will you be checking out Sweet Tooth when it launches Friday, June 4 on Netflix?

Hit the comments.

