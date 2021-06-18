Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 12

at .

Did ViCAP raid Alastor pharmaceuticals?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 12, there was a lot of misinformation as everyone tried to make sense of what was happening.

Persistent Nightmare - Clarice Season 1 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Clarice punched another FBI agent in a fit of rage and was put in danger when she willingly turned in her badge and gun.

Elsewhere, a familiar face returned and put up a big fight to unmask the truth.

Watch Clarice Season 1 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Clarice Season 1 Episode 12 Quotes

Catherine: They're not the only ones who can play games, Mom.
Ruth: That's true.
Catherine: I can take the hit but you need to hit back harder.

Clarice: I feel stupid and helpless and it's stickin' in my craw.
Dr. Li: You don't do well with helpless.
Clarice: No, ma'am.

Clarice Season 1 Episode 12

Clarice Season 1 Episode 12 Photos

Crime Scene Beef - Clarice Season 1 Episode 12
Caught in a Vice - Clarice Season 1 Episode 12
A Troubling Call - Clarice Season 1 Episode 12
Determining What's Next - Clarice Season 1 Episode 12
Clever Diversion - Clarice Season 1 Episode 12
Finding What's Hidden - Clarice Season 1 Episode 12
  1. Clarice
  2. Clarice Season 1
  3. Clarice Season 1 Episode 12
  4. Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 12