Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did ViCAP raid Alastor pharmaceuticals?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 12, there was a lot of misinformation as everyone tried to make sense of what was happening.

Meanwhile, Clarice punched another FBI agent in a fit of rage and was put in danger when she willingly turned in her badge and gun.

Elsewhere, a familiar face returned and put up a big fight to unmask the truth.

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.