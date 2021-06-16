Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 10

at .

Who told the truth and who lied?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10, Kate and Jeannette's worlds collided when the court date arrived.

The Monster Within - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9

The two young women were forced to answer the question on everyone's mind, but the answer came with a price that not everyone could pay.

Elsewhere, one relationship imploded.

Watch Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Mallory: I saw a woman living freely. Not in a basement. I figured it was Martin Harris’ girlfriend, sister or something.
Kate: You were half right.
Mallory: It didn’t make sense for a missing girl to be in the living room making a call.

There is something I wanna say. To the girl who named me, who could’ve cleared all this up sooner but didn’t. Kate Wallis … I forgive you.

Jeanette

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

The Snow Globe - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10
Innocent Until Proven Guilty - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10
Troubled Romance - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10
The Trial - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10
Reliving The Past - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10
  1. Cruel Summer
  2. Cruel Summer Season 1
  3. Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 10
  4. Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 10