Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 9

What was Kate hiding?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9, the truth about what happened in her days in captivity came to light.

The Monster Within - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Martin worried he was about to be arrested when he went to the mall, revealing another big twist.

Elsewhere, Jeanette and the snow globe's whereabouts finally came to light, lifting the lid on another mystery.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

Martin: You’re officially a missing person. The police are looking for you.
Kate: I can fix this. I’ll go home. I’ll tell them…
Martin: Tell them what? That you’ve been here almost 24 hours and I lied to your mother about it?
Kate: I don’t know. I told you I’m not a good liar. I need your help.

Kate: I still feel bad for Martin. I think because of our friendship, it’s where it all went wrong.
Sylvia: Friendship happens between two willing parties. Given the power dynamic between you, I wouldn’t call it that.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

The Monster Within - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 9
