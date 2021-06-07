Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Astra manage to make her life worthwhile?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 5, she realized there was a big change coming for her.

Ava Sharpe - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4

As she was mortal, the rest of the team rallied to make sense of her predicament.

Meanwhile, Sara met the person responsible for her kidnapping and made a plan to get revenge.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

Look out, world. I have arrived.

Astra

Astra: You don't know anything about me.
Robert: I know the kind of people who do live here, and you are not the type.
Astra: Oh, really? So what type am I, exactly? What about me doesn't fit in with you upstanding residents? Is it because I'm tall? Or female? Or Black?
Robert: You stay back. I will not be threatened this way in my own neighborhood.
Astra: And I won't be treated like a criminal in mine.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 5

