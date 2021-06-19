Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did Liam tell Fallon how he felt?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 7, Liam revealed he wanted to spend more time with his wife, but Fallon was too busy with the company to take notice.

Culhane's Plan - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Culhane volunteered and found himself in another precarious situation.

Elsewhere, Sam continued his relationship with Ryan, but it was clear the relationship was still riddled with issues.

I can take care of this one myself.

Kirby: You think I'm not good enough for your son.
Alexis: We both know you're not.

