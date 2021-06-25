Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 10

at .

Did the ladies want to play nice under Rio's rule?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10, tensions mounted when they had some decisions to make about the future.

Ruby Thinks - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Stan offered the ladies an unconventional idea that could change everything.

Elsewhere, Annie's new living arrangement caused more problems than anticipated.

Watch Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10 Online

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

Rio: You're not supposed to be here.
Dean: Yeah, neither are you.
Rio: No, man, I mean it's not gonna be good for anybody when the cops come.

Beth: And why you making it so easy?
Rio: Cuz you bitches made it so messy.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 10

