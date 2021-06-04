Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 17

Did Meredith choose a new career?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17, the surgeon returned to work after her brush with COVID-19 and had a big decision to make.

Meanwhile, Maggie and Winston's wedding day arrived, but it quickly became clear there was more going on than they first thought.

Elsewhere, Jo made a life-changing decision that shocked her friends.

I don't know why my thinking is so dark instead of addict, but it's been a year. So much. So much.

Amelia

Hayes: I'm glad you didn't die, Grey.
Mer: Me too.

