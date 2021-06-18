Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 15

at .

Did Hope, Josie, and Lizzie survive?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 15, the trio of witches were stuck in a hallucination and found themselves in a world similar to that of Star Wars.

Hope's Plan to Save Lizzie - Legacies Season 3 Episode 14

With no way out, they had to work together to remain safe.

Meanwhile, Alaric sent MG, Kaleb, and Jed on a team-building mission to make sure they worked well together.

Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 15 Online

Legacies Season 3 Episode 15 Quotes

Alien: Want a drink?
Hope: I don't know, Lizzie, why don't you tell us what you want us to drink?
Lizzie: What I told you is that I wrote this story when I was a kid in my diary. I don't remember much of it, obviously, especially any no name space junk hoarders, so I don't even know what you're doing here, Hope. Drink whatever you want.

Josie: I am so good at cleaning up your messes and supporting you. It's almost as if I was written to have no wants or needs of my own.
Lizzie: Don't make me unplug you.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 15

