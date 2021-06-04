Watch Manifest Online: Season 3 Episode 11

at .

Did Ben manage to get everyone back on his side?

On Manifest Season 3 Episode 11, the consequences of his actions tested his marriage and left Grace reeling.

Making a Big Decision - Manifest Season 3 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Michaela made a difficult decision regarding Saanvi's secret.

Elsewhere, Cal provided secret refuge to an outcast.

How did everyone feel about it?

Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Manifest Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Grace: I understand. But it does us no good if in saving the lifeboat, you drown in the process.
Ben: I know that now, I do.

Ben: Well, wake up Muck cause we are sinking fast.
Mick: We might already be sunk.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 11

Manifest Season 3 Episode 11 Photos

In a Pickle - Manifest Season 3 Episode 11
In Jail - Manifest Season 3 Episode 11
Making a Big Decision - Manifest Season 3 Episode 11
Cal's Intuition - Manifest Season 3 Episode 11
With His Lawyer - Manifest Season 3 Episode 11
May I Speak to the Judge - Manifest Season 3 Episode 11
  1. Manifest
  2. Manifest Season 3
  3. Manifest Season 3 Episode 11
  4. Watch Manifest Online: Season 3 Episode 11