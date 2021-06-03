Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Lois get some much-needed clarity?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 8, the reporter worried about what was happening to the town, while Clark urged her to take a break.

Meanwhile, Jonathan found himself in a dangerous situation, but what did Jordan have to do with it?

Elsewhere, Kyle encouraged to audition for the musical revue at school.

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Did you lie to me?
There was no position for you.

Kyle

Mr. Edge was upset you didn't take him up on his offer.

Leslie

Saving His Daughter - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 8
Sam Takes Aim - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 8
Jordan Hears a Rumor - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 8
Jonathan Questions - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 8
Sarah at the Show - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 8
Meeting at the Revue - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 8
