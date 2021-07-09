American Horror Stories Trailer Confirms Return to Murder House

American Horror Stories will take viewers back to a familiar American Horror Story location.

In a bonkers first-look trailer, we get to see a new crop of characters in the iconic murder house introduced on American Horror Story Season 1.

The house was also featured on American Horror Story Season 8, and when we last left it, it was still filled with countless spirits from the past.

There's no sign of any familiar characters in the house setting, but FX typically keeps plot points under secret until transmission, so there may well be some big faces.

There is the confirmation of the return of the Rubber Suit, which terrorized people on countless occasions throughout the run of the show.

What will it get up to?

We also get a glimpse of the Infantata, which looks poised to be making a return in some capacity during the special season.

Newcomers for American Horror Stories include Aaron Tveit as Adam, Gavin Creel as Troy, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, and Paris Jackson as Maya.

They also include Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo… as Santa Claus.

The final crop of new additions is Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt and Kevin McHale as Barry.

Returning cast members include John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, and Matt Bomer as Michael.

As previously reported, American Horror Stories will feature a new story every episode, meaning that fans will essentially be given a movie every week.

Hooray, right?

The first episode is set to drop Thursday, July 15, but it will be on Hulu.

This series is an FX on Hulu exclusive!

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.