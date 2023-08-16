American Horror Stories Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

American Horror Stories will be back on the air in time for Halloween.

Hulu announced Wednesday that a four-episode special of the anthology series will be available for screaming, er, streaming on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Details about the next four episodes are being kept under wraps, which is nothing new with this franchise.

Cody Fern on American Horror Stories

Secrecy appears to be the key to success.

We do know that Lisa Rinna will appear in an episode, but beyond that, there are no details.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Key Art

By the time the series returns in October, it will have been off the air for over a year.

There will be a lot of excitement if the show continues moving in the right direction.

The sophomore run improved on the freshman in every area, delivering thrills, chills, and some compelling standalone episodes.

There were obviously some connections to the broader AHS universe, and we hope that continues with the third season.

American Horror Story Season 12 Key Art

If you're a fan of the main series but haven't tried out the spinoff yet, some of the episodes are fantastic.

While I wasn't a fan of every episode, there is something for everyone.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story Season 12 is premiering Wednesday, September 20, on FX.

The series will air in two halves, with production halting in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc.

The cast is set to include franchise veteran Emma Roberts and franchise newbies Cara Delevigne, Kim Kardashian, and Matt Czuchry.

The new season is also adapted from Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition.

Described as "the feminist update to Rosemary's Baby we all needed," the novel tells the story of a woman who "becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."

Matt Czuchry attends "The Village" press junket during SCAD aTVfest 2019

What are your thoughts on the premiere date for American Horror Stories?

Are you excited about the four-episode event?

Hit the comments.

