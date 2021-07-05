Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 7-05-21: Plenty of Fireworks

After this Fourth of July weekend, expect major fireworks in Salem.

Now that Paulina's secret is out, there's going to be a ton of fallout... and let's hope Abe can save the Horton Town Square!

And Paulina's not the only one who may be in trouble on Days of Our Lives during the week of 7-05-21, as spoilers focus heavily on Sami and Lucas hiding the truth from EJ.

According to the spoiler video, Kristen is determined to tell EJ the truth, while Sami is fighting equally hard to keep it to him.

This story has certainly taken a turn toward the campy, as clips depict Sami hanging up on Kristen and destroying a letter before EJ can read it.

EJ should be suspicious of this. How can Salem's most ruthless businessman not realize that his wife is up to something when her behavior is so obvious?

At least Sami and Lucas are forced to interact since they're keeping the truth from EJ together, though I wish Sami would just wake up to who her true love is already.

Sami is not the only one involved in a complicated relationship, as Brady appears to initiate a kiss with Chloe while a heartbroken Philip looks on.

It's not clear whether Chloe is into the kiss, so hopefully, we're not in for a gigantic misunderstanding where Philip walks away a second too soon and doesn't learn for six months that Chloe pushed Brady away.

And considering that Brady is supposed to hear from Kristen shortly before this kiss, I have to wonder if he truly wants to be with Chloe or if he's trying to prove to himself that he can walk away from Kristen.

There's plenty more drama and romance coming up on Days of Our Lives during the week of 7-05-21, Check out the spoilers below for the full scoop.

Ciara urges Ben to sign their divorce papers.

This isn't much of a spoiler since these two were arguing about it when the credits rolled on Friday.

I wish Ben would just do it. Going around in circles about whether or not Ciara will remember her love for him or not is annoying, and she clearly wants out of the marriage right now.

Besides, this is Salem, where couples marry, divorce, and remarry regularly, so signing the papers doesn't mean they can't remarry if Ciara ever gets her memories back.

Theo shares surprising news with Doug and Julie.

Theo plans to marry Ciara.

I doubt this wedding is going to take place, though. Knowing Days of Our Lives, I wouldn't be surprised if standing at the altar with Theo suddenly triggers Ciara's memories of marrying Ben so that she calls the whole thing off.

It's going to be heartbreaking for Theo when that happens, especially if the writers suddenly remember his Autism so that he just doesn't understand how this happened.

Paulina opens up to Abe about her traumatic past.

As an advocate for trauma survivors, I'm mildly curious about Paulina's past.

However, it's irrelevant to what she did here. She got Abe to support a non-existent project so that she could secretly replace the beloved Horton Town Square with some sort of marketplace that will make her a lot of money.

That could have serious consequences for his career and reputation as well as for the people hoping to open businesses under the minority grant program... like Paulina's daughter. A traumatic past doesn't excuse any of that.

Allie comforts an upset Chanel.

Yes, that's a different actress playing Chanel -- Precious Way got another gig and Raven Bowens will be taking over the role on July 6.

In any case, Allie will likely stop Chanel from going back to her old ways and encourage her to find a way to make her bakery dream come true.

And with Chanel and Paulina on the outs, Allie might invite Chanel to stay at Nicole's until the two of them can get their own place, which should cause plenty of drama for Allie and Tripp's relationship.

Gabi and Jake unwittingly end up with key information.

Unsurprisingly, these two stumble across the fact that Sami cheated on EJ with Lucas.

Since they want to get revenge on EJ, they'll probably use this to their advantage, though that's a shame since it'll ruin Gabi and Sami's new friendship.

I wouldn't mind Gabi pushing Sami and Lucas together, though. She needs to do something worthwhile every now and then, after all.

Kristen reaches out to Brady.

Stay strong, Brady!

Philip wasn't far off the mark when he said that Brady would turn into a zombie if Kristen showed back up in Salem, but maybe over the phone, he'll have the strength to tell her off... or just hang up.

It would be great if Brady reported this call to Eli so that there was a chance of tracking Kristen's location, but that's asking way too much.

Sami tries to stop EJ from learning her secret.

If grabbing the phone out of EJ's hand and ripping up a letter that Kristen writes him doesn't scream suspicion to EJ, I don't know what will!

All this silliness shows is that the reason Sami and Nicole don't get along is that they're two peas in a pod.

After all, Nicole once shredded documents to hang onto Eric and now both of them are trying to keep their cheating secret from the other.

Brady pulls Chloe into a kiss.

This is timed awfully close to Kristen's phone call.

Kissing Chloe to prove he's over Kristen doesn't strike me as the best idea.

I feel bad for Chloe because she's torn between two men who seem to be more into besting the other than truly caring about her.

Ciara defends herself to Shawn and Claire.

Shawn and Claire probably can't stand that she's hurting Ben by refusing to stay married to him.

But last I checked, this was the 21st century, and women are not considered their husbands' property anymore.

If Ciara doesn't want to be with Ben, that's her business, and the last thing we need is all of Salem trying to force her to believe she loves him when that's not how she feels.

Xander comes to Gwen's defense.

Lots of defending going on in Salem, it seems.

The question is whether Xander is defending Gwen from Eli's questions or Julie or Jack's.

Gwen really needs to come clean with Jack about everything. He's done much worse than lie about when a miscarriage happened and will likely be more understanding than she thinks.

Ben seeks advice from Marlena.

It's about time!

Ben should have run to Marlena's office when he started seeing his dead sister everywhere, not waited three weeks until Ciara wanted a divorce to realize he needed help.

I hope Marlena gives him proper advice, though, and hasn't joined the Ben and Ciara fan club.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics! Is there a spoiler you're excited for or one you're dreading?

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know!

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.