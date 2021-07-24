Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Trailer: Look Who's Back!

The world as our favorite characters knows it is over.

That might seem like a strange observation when you consider the fact they've spent years fighting for survival in a zombie apocalypse, but now they have a new world to endure, one that is filled with radiation and new perils.

One of those perils appears to be good old Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

While the freshly released Comic-Con trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 spends a lot of time on the events of the nuclear blast, it does begin to paint a picture of what we can expect when the series returns later this year.

The characters have been haunted by the sins of the past for so long that there's no telling how far they will be pushed to survive.

Strand seemingly embraced the darkness at the close of Fear The Walking Dead Season 6, but will we get the long-gestating showdown between him and Alicia?

Then there's Morgan and Grace. Their lives were changed drastically by the death of their child, and now they've been offered another chance with another child.

Alicia was trapped in a bunker below the hotel when the blast went off, leaving her story in a strange place.

Will she find her loved ones, or will she start something new with a new group of people?

The trailer hints at her path, and we don't want to spoil the fun.

Perhaps one of the biggest questions surrounds what will become of Dwight and Sherry. They spent so long running from the past that they forgot to live in the present.

After realizing they had been hasty, they were ready to make some big changes, but will it be as simple as that?

It rarely is in this universe, so we'll have to tune in when the season finally debuts to get some insight.

Christine Evangelista teased a very different world when we chatted to her about the aftermath of the nuclear bombs earlier this year.

The cast includes Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, and Austin Amelio as Dwight.

The cast also includes Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Karen David as Grace Mukherjee, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, Colby Hollman as Wes, Jenna Elfman as June Dorie, Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr., and Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar.

Check out the trailer below and chime in down below with your thoughts.

