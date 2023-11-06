Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 9

Did Dwight manage to do some good?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9, things took a deadly turn when a face from the past returned and forced him to go back to the Sanctuary.

Tempting Fate - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9

As Sherri, June, and Dove arrived, they tried to get Dwight to return to P.A.D.R.E. to help train the children.

With new threats on the horizon, Dwight had to make a big decision.

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9 Quotes

Sherri: There's a fight coming.
Dwight: Okay. What kind of fight?
June: One we can't win without you. This guy Troy. He's got a score to settle with Madison, and he plans on settling it by taking over PADRE.
Dwight: Oh, it sounds like Madison's fight to me.
June: Yeah, well... she made it ours. She's M.I.A. And she left Strand in charge.
Dwight: Victor's still alive?
June: A lot has happened since you left.

Dwight: Yeah, w-what does any of this have to do with me? I'm... I'm just a little confused here.
Sherri: You trained every kid on the island. They'll listen to you. They trust you. There's nothing that I could say or... or do that you couldn't do better. And what... Dwight: You. Why... Why are you here?
Dove: PADRE is the only home I've ever known. Without it... I don't... I got nothing.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9

