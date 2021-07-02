Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries Exclusive Clip: Is There a Future for Peregrine and James?

If you're still shipping Peregrine and James, Ms. Fisher's Modern Mysteries Season 2 Episode 6 is the episode for you.

Acorn TV was kind enough to provide TV Fanatic with an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode that finds the pair working a case that gives them some food for thought.

"On race day, the president of the Sandridge Pigeon Club is discovered dead in the coop, covered in feathers and choked by birdseed," reads the logline for the episode.

"While Peregrine works the case with James, Birdie has her own mysterious mission to complete."

The clip shows the ever-observant Ms. Fisher speaking to James and dissecting her observations about the guest characters who very well could have murdered the man found in his coop.

What's immediately obvious is that the conversation begins about those characters, but it very quickly becomes about the two characters at the wheel of the show.

There's obviously still a connection between Peregrine and James, but whether they can nurture it into something more is another story.

James says Peregrine runs for the hills at the thought of marriage, but Peregrine has the best response to that accusation.

No, we're not going to spoil it, so you're going to have to watch the clip at the bottom to find out how it all plays out.

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries is a spinoff of the Australian series Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries.

It takes place in the swinging 1960s and follows the fearless and spirited Peregrine Fisher (Logie Award-nominated Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted), the niece of a world-class adventuress and private detective Phryne Fisher, as she inherits a windfall from her famous aunt and sets out to become an exceptional sleuth in her own right.

As unusual crimes unfold in 1960s Melbourne, Peregrine Fisher (Hakewilll) tackles her biggest mysteries yet while juggling romance, a career, and the life of an Adventuress.

But just as Peregrine prepares to settle into a courtship with noble policeman Detective James Steed (Joel Jackson, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Deadline Gallipolli), the two crimefighters face a crossroads.

Playful but never mocking, exuberant but never naive, Peregrine Fisher continues her mission to do the legacy of her famous aunt justice, to find her way in changing times, and to make a difference in the world.

This season, while Peregrine investigates cases at an air hostess school, a dog show, and a bowling alley, Birdie Birnside (Catherine McClements, Wentworth) reignites her spying career with an old flame, and Violetta (Louisa Mignone) and Samuel (Toby Truslove) struggle to contain their passion.

Check out the clip below and watch the episode Monday, July 5, on Acorn TV.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.