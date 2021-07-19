The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6 Review: A Show of Hands

Finally, Greylock, the nation, turned a corner.

Also, a handful of its citizens did the same on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 6.

Since The Republic of Sarah is largely a civics lesson, let's start with Sarah's latest scheme for her fledgling country.

For once, Sarah was acting rather than reacting. Well, to a degree.

She was still feeling the fallout from Weston's critical article on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 5. What hurts the most was that he was right about her attempting to do everything by herself.

So Sarah decided that Greylock needed a congress to help her create a Constitution by which to govern. That way, she couldn't be accused of being a dictator.

Her edict, which allowed any adult to run for office, drew a diverse field, not surprisingly most of whom were in Sarah's inner circle.

Of course, there had to be a difficult, long-standing townie, and Liz filled that role, being jealous of Sarah's youth, looks, and intelligence.

A.J., Danny, and Corinne were no surprises as candidates, as they all had been invested in this new government since its beginning, thanks to Sarah.

The big shock was Maya. But, as she pointed out if she's old enough to be deported, she's old enough to run for office.

Maya was a surprisingly effective candidate. Not only did she have good ideas, but she also was smart to recruit Tyler as her campaign manager.

It was his idea for them to throw in with that resident lunkhead Hunter, one of the popular kids in school, so that she could court the student vote. When Hunter became unreasonable, Maya decided to shoot for the overlooked people in town instead.

Danny, with the Lydon vote, and A.J., who was generally admired as part of the town's police force, were sure things, and Maya was a surprise third.

Unfortunately, in any political drama, there has to be some dramatic tension. So that's why Liz came in fourth, leaving Corinne on the outside looking in.

Corinne's insecurities caught up with her, which led her to lash out at the insulting Liz during the debate. Her heart wasn't in the race enough if Danny had to talk her into staying a candidate.

Still, Corinne isn't likely to be shut out of her best friend's pet project for good.

So, for once, the government for the nation of Greylock was headed in the right direction, and the pressure was off of Sarah, at least for the time being.

It was nice to see Sarah had a few well-deserved quiet moments, even if they didn't last.

And her best friend Grover gave her a carefree break she so badly needed. Too bad it couldn't continue.

Grover's turning the diner into a punk club was inspired, transporting Sarah back to the carefree days before Lydon came to town, and she was thrust into the spotlight to save Greylock.

The problem was, even though everyone else knew it, Grover wasn't ready to move on from Patience yet.

He admitted that to Sarah at absolutely the wrong time. After that, he knew he needed help, which was why he was researching therapists online. Maybe he should look into support groups as well?

Not shockingly, Sarah had had it with waiting for Grover to get over Patience's death. And she appeared to be following the dictum that the best way to get over one man was to get under another man.

Weston and Sarah had been flirting with each other since he came to town, although both were too professional to do anything about that.

But now that his follow-up article has been filed (but not yet published), all that went out the window. Them getting together can't possibly have any fallout, could it?

It's also too bad that neither Maya nor Luis seem to have forgiven Sarah for her ill-planned executive order that almost got Maya deported from Greylock. She made a mistake, now move on.

Sarah wasn't the only one having romantic woes as A.J., the top vote-getter for congress, stepped in it big time.

Rather than finding some way to talk to Alexis about the positive pregnancy test she found, A.J. got into her own head, blowing it up to a worst-case scenario.

A.J. blew up at Alexis for not telling her, then she turned around and congratulated William on their new baby, which he didn't even know about yet.

That was because Alexis had had an abortion without telling anyone. After what A.J. did, Alexis felt she had to try to make things work with William and end things with A.J.

Corinne still seemed to be heading for trouble. She's got a happy family with Adam and Josh. But neither she nor Danny have forgotten what they once had.

It was Danny's kind words that made her believe in herself enough to keep running. Danny sent his fiance Piper home. And they keep finding ways to run into each other in private places.

How long before they slip up? And who is Josh's father?

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.