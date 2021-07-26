Virgin River Star Teases Ricky and Lizzie's Future

Virgin River Season 3 put all of the couples through troubling times.

Ricky and Lizzie, in particular, found themselves ending their relationship short after Ricky decided to enlist in the Marines without telling his love interest.

Grayson Gurnsey, who plays Ricky, opened up about the development to TV Line, revealing that he was "very surprised" by the direction of the storyline.

"I didn't expect that when I was reading the script," he noted. "I was like, 'What? He won't do that. That's crazy!' But I was proven wrong. It was a great twist, and I liked it a lot."

The actor revealed that he would like them to get back together on Virgin River Season 4.

"I do hope they get back together, but on mutual terms where she has forgiven him, and he has learned his lesson – not out of shame or guilt, but out of a genuine understanding of her feelings," he teased.

"That was Ricky's whole problem this season. He understood that he messed up, but he would never really take it to heart."

"That's what he needs to learn if he wants to get back together with her – he needs to understand her feelings."

The star also addressed the very real possibility that they will not get back together.

"I think they have genuine love for each other, but it's also puppy love," he said.

"When it's your first love, you might not necessarily love that person for the right reasons, but you can still learn something very valuable and become a better person from that relationship."

The future of Virgin River is uncertain at this stage since Netflix has not officially renewed or canceled it.

The good news is that the show is as popular as ever, with the series topping the Netflix top 10 upon its return.

Virgin River Season 3 Episode 10 left us with more questions than answers, so it will be fun to see how all of it is unpacked on Virgin River Season 4.

What are your thoughts on Ricky and Lizzie?

Hit the comments.

Stream the first three seasons on Netflix around the world.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.