Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did everyone manage to move on?

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 1, the boys were still dealing with the pressure of losing Smurf and the severe ramifications the death brought on.

Meanwhile, the Cody family struggled to main their fragile alliance in the face of extreme adversity.

Back in 1984, an increasingly volatile Smurf continued to try to raise her children while leading the charge on dangerous jobs.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Smurf killed their father, and we stole their gold. This is never going to blow over, Craig.

J

Craig: What's the plan?
Pope: We give it back.
Craig: This is a million dollars in gold.
Deran: Naw, Pope's right.

