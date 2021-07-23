Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 16

How did it all end?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 16, the girls were forced into a heist by the Secret Service.

Determined to make some changes in their lives, they vowed to do one last job.

Meanwhile, Ruby tried to repair Beth and Stan's relationship.

Was there a way forward for them?

Elsewhere, Rio arrived with an unexpected proposal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.