Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 16

How did it all end?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 16, the girls were forced into a heist by the Secret Service.

Roommates Talking - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 16

Determined to make some changes in their lives, they vowed to do one last job.

Meanwhile, Ruby tried to repair Beth and Stan's relationship.

Was there a way forward for them?

Elsewhere, Rio arrived with an unexpected proposal.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Phoebe: So, this is all on him?
Nick: Look, did I know that he was running with the wrong crowd? Sure. Did I know that he was going to use my position to line his pockets? Absolutely not.
Dave: But his name isn't on any of this.

Rio: You know me.
Nick: Do I?
Rio: I'll do what I gotta do, alright?
Nick: Let's see how far we can take her, yeah?
Rio: Drag that bitch til she drops.

