Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Sarah manage to get everyone their money?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 4, Sarah learned that everyone was being charged foreign transaction fees, so she set out to make her own currency.

Feeling Abandoned - The Republic of Sarah

Meanwhile, Grover shared with Danny what really happened to Corinne after he left.

Elsewhere, Bella and Tyler tried to find a way to make their relationship work long distance.

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Tyler: I don't know if you heard, but my girlfriend's dad is sending her away to boarding school at the end of the week.
Bella: Well, I don't know if you heard, but your girlfriend and her boyfriend decided they weren't going to let boarding school ruin their last few days together.

Alexis: I couldn't take my eyes off you during your solo.
A.J.: I noticed. Hopefully, no one else did.

