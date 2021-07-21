When Calls the Heart Season 9 Production Is Undwerway!

Calling all #Hearties!!

We hear there are signs of life in the hills of Hope Valley.

Are you ready for some big news?

Yes, production on When Calls the Heart Season 9, Hallmark's longest-running, most-watched primetime series to date, is now underway!

As someone who often tells their writers that using exclamation points isn't necessary when your words are strong enough, sometimes, I've got to break the rules.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin shooting season 9 of When Calls the Heart," said star and executive producer Erin Krakow.

“It’s a wonderful feeling being back on set with the amazing cast and crew.

"There are a lot more stories to tell this season, and thanks to the talented writing staff, there will be more drama, adventure, and romance, and we can’t wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store.”

Isn't it good to know that they're as excited behind the scenes as we are waiting for the next season to arrive?

After an incredibly divisive season that found Elizabeth (Krakow) choosing her next great love, we're so excited to see what comes next for Elizabeth and her love, Lucas (Chris McNally).

We're also eager to see what lies ahead for Elizabeth's other suitor, Nathan (Kevin McGarry), as he cares for his battered romantic heart while raising his daughter, Allie, which is sure to swell his heart plenty.

Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) are also a part of exciting stories, with Rosemary running the local paper and Lee running for mayor.

That's just a hint at what's ahead from the hit drama, which ended its eighth season on a high, with When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12 ranking as the most-watched episode of the series in Households (2.9 million) and among Total Viewers (3.6 million) on a Live+3 basis.

Go, Hearties, go!

In fact, When Calls the Heart Season 8 became the most-watched of the series in Households and among Total Viewers and Women 18+, with the program delivering 2.7 million Households, 3.3 million Total Viewers, and 2.4 million Women 18+.

If anyone you know scoffs at your enjoyment of the Hallmark family of networks, you make sure they know where the programming you love ranks. It's impressive.

When Calls the Heart also ranked as this year’s #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date among Households and Women 18+.

However, among Women 18+, the program was also this year’s #1 original series (including reality) on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date.

With its 12 episodes, the season reached 9.5 million unduplicated Total Viewers.

It's impressive.

Here's to the next 12 episodes being as engaging and successful as what came before.

If you need to catch up on the love of Hope Valley, you can watch When Calls the Heart online. The most romantic show on television should be seen with your own eyes!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.