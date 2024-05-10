When Calls the Heart Scores Early Renewal for Season 12!

It's Friday, and Hallmark brings to us all fantastic news to start the weekend off right.

Prepare yourselves for the most thrilling announcement this spring as more adventure awaits in Hope Valley!

With Season 11 currently gripping viewers every Sunday night, Hallmark Channel announced today that their longest-running original series, When Calls the Heart, is renewed for Season 12!

Along with the season 12 pick-up, there’s even more good news for Hearties.

Hallmark can confirm that the new season will consist of 12 episodes, with production beginning in July!

What more could you possibly want? Well, other than 13 episodes and a Season 13 renewal. But you know what they say about Lucky 13. It's another achievement to look forward to with Hallmark's most beloved series.

If you've been following along this season, you have been enjoying the longing looks and romantic trope that push Elizabeth and Nathan closer to each other after a very long wait.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's ex, Lucas, is in for darker times as he juggles stress from the breakup, his new role as governor, and a debilitating injury while still trying to do what he thinks is right for the town.

Rosemary and Lee become doting parents to Goldie and bought the Queen of Hearts. They are the town's moving and shaking couple, and nothing holds them back.

Mike and Mei have found true love, and we are all eager to see if it means a wedding may be on the way in the woods they love so dearly.

While the Canfields deal with family issues from before they moved to Hope Valley, Henry Gowan has become a gentle soul, and Faith has become a foster mother.

It makes perfect sense to continue the bountiful storytelling that comes from these delightful characters, and with more stories to tell in Hope Valley, Season 12 will continue with themes about family, community, and, of course, romance as we move further into the 1920s.

“When Calls the Heart continues to exceed our expectations, and the number of fans and viewers continues to grow every year,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming.

“Bringing season 12 to life is a huge milestone and is a true testament to the cast and crew’s hard work and dedication throughout the last decade. We cannot wait for Hope Valley’s next chapter full of exciting characters and storytelling!”

When Calls the Heart season 11 is currently ranking as the #1 Most-Watched Entertainment Cable Program this year-to-date among households, total viewers, and women 18+.

With four new episodes, Season 11 has delivered the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program every week for four straight weeks with women 18+, as well as the #1 most-watched program every Sunday for four straight weeks among households, total viewers, and women 18+.

To date, Season 11 has reached 4.7 million unduplicated total viewers. After four episodes, Season 11 of When Calls the Heart is averaging 2.1 million households, 2.5 million total viewers, and 1.8 million women 18+.

“I am overjoyed that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 12th season!” said Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer.

“Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season! We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity.

Having the Hearties’ support over the past decade has been a true testament to what this show is all about: community and love. We cannot wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store!”

Rejoice, Hearties. Your dedication has paid off!

