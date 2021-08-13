Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Novel to Focus on Willow's Daughter, Possibly Kill Off Buffy and Faith!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a sequel novel series.

As the jury remains out on the rebooted series, Disney Hyperion is returning to the timeline of the original series, and there will be some major changes.

The first book in a new trilogy is called In Every Generation and follows the adventures of Frankie Rosenberg, the daughter of the most powerful witch in Sunnydale, Willow Rosenberg.

Kendare Blake is writing the trilogy.

"I have been a Buffy fan since the womb, or at least that's what it feels like," Blake explained to Polygon.

"Being a fan of Buffy was the whole reason for taking on In Every Generation. I had no choice. You don't say no to Buffy.

"If you want to visualize the writing of this book, just imagine the iconic scene from Singin' in the Rain. Except instead of Gene Kelly, it's me, and instead of that wet street with the lamp post, it's Sunnydale Cemetery full of vampires."

As for what the trilogy will be about, Disney Hyperion dropped the following synopsis:

Frankie Rosenberg is passionate about the environment, a sophomore at New Sunnydale High School, and the daughter of the most powerful witch in Sunnydale history.

Her mom, Willow, is slowly teaching her magic on the condition that she use it to better the world.

But Frankie's happily quiet life is upended when new girl Hailey shows up with news that the annual Slayer convention has been the target of an attack, and all the Slayers—including Buffy, Faith, and Hailey's older sister Vi—might be dead.

That means it's time for this generation's Slayer to be born.

But being the first ever Slayer-Witch means learning how to wield a stake while trying to control her budding powers.

With the help of Hailey, a werewolf named Jake, and a hot but nerdy sage demon, Frankie must become the Slayer, prevent the Hellmouth from opening again, and find out what happened to her Aunt Buffy, before she's next. Get ready for a whole new story within the world of Buffy!

Sounds different, right?

Killing Buffy and Faith would be a big swing, but maybe it would set this new book series apart from the original series.

We don't know whether it will be in the same continuity as the comic book series that followed the seventh -- and final -- season of the TV series.

What are your thoughts on revisiting the original timeline?

Hit the comments.

