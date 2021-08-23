Christopher Meloni Shares Steamy Photo With Mariska Hargitay: Are Stabler and Benson Getting Together?!

at .

Is there a future for Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson?

That's been the question on the minds of fans for years, and with them reuniting across Law & Order SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime this year, many have wondered whether a kiss will come to pass.

The good news is that it appears Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are both open to their characters getting up close and personal.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitary "Rehearse"

Meloni shared a steamy snap of the pair on-set over the weekend, and they're nose-to-nose, as though they're about to kiss.

Is this foreshadowing, or is it merely a way to send a message to the shippers? We have no idea, but we'll need to tune in to their respective shows in the fall to understand.

But, the photo in question was dropped on the internet by Meloni one day after a fan asked the following:

Discussing the Latest Developments - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7

“Can y’all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing?”

“It would be the end of us and the end of the internet.”

Indeed, it's quite the turn of events, but hey, the fans definitely did like it.

"#rehearsing what @Mariska?” Meloni asked his co-star, who wrote the following:

Benson Supports Stabler - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7

“Are you blushing? It’s getting hot in here,” Hargitay wrote alongside a fire emoji.

While we can't confirm if we'll be getting a Benson-Stabler kiss, we can confirm the characters will cross paths multiple times on the new seasons of their shows.

More crossovers are planned, and given that the two shows connected pretty well earlier this year, it looks like it will be continuing well into their new seasons.

Initially, there were three Law & Order-themed shows planned for Thursdays this fall, which would include the For the Defense spinoff.

Man With A Mission - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 7

However, the new series was scrapped ahead of launch because it didn't come in as well as expected.

The good news is that the network is not ruling out more series set in the L&O universe.

What are your thoughts on the photo?

Do you want Elliot and Stabler together?

Hit the comments below.

