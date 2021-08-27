Cobra Kai Scores Early Season 5 Renewal at Netflix

Cobra Kai's second life at Netflix is not coming to an end yet.

The streamer on Thursday picked up Cobra Kai Season 5!

Production set to start in Atlanta this fall, for a likely 2022 premiere.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

While details remain scarce about the fourth season, Netflix recently dropped a teaser that confirmed we will be traveling to the All Valley Karate Tournament, where the three dojos will finally settle the score.

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.

What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

The first three seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are now streaming with Season 4 premiering in December 2021.

The cast of Season 4 includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), and Jacob Bertrand (Hawk).

Also starring is Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Check out the Season 5 announcement below.

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

