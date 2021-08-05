Cobra Kai Season 4 Promo Teases Huge Changes, Confirms Return Date

Cobra Kai's fourth season will launch on Netflix by the end of the year.

The streamer on Thursday revealed fans can expect more from the Karate Kid follow-up in December.

A brand new teaser for Cobra Kai Season 4 confirms the world will be expanding and that “karate is coming to the world’s biggest stage.”

This is thanks to the All Valley Karate Tournament, where the three dojos will finally settle the score.

There's even a classic scene from the original Karate Kid movie thrown in for good measure.

Johnny, Daniel, Miguel, Hawk, Tory, and more of the characters show off their abilities as the teaser declares, “the soul of the Valley is on the line.”

The seriesI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.

What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast of Season 4 includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), and Jacob Bertrand (Hawk).

Also starring is Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.