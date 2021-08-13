FX at TCA: Two Renewals & New Limited Series from The OA Creators!

It was FX's time to shine at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday, and there were some big reveals.

We'll start with Retreat, a new limited series from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij that follows an amateur sleuth as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat, it was announced today by Gina Balian, President, Original Programming.

Marling (The OA, Another Earth) and Zal Batmanglij (The OA, Sound of My Voice) will write the series and both will direct.

Marling will also be seen on-screen as she is set to play a pivital role on the series.

Retreat is executive produced by Marling, Batmanglij and Andrea Sperling (Transparent).

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times," said Balian.

“We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care."

Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart. Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location.

When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

On the renewal front, the cabler has ordered additional seasons of both American Horror Stories and What We Do in the Shadows.

Currently riding high in its debut on FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories will return with a second installment of the weekly anthology series.

American Horror Stories, a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series American Horror Story, debuted last month with the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series to date.

American Horror Stories will conclude its first installment on Thursday, August 19th, and return in 2022.

Ahead of its highly-anticipated third season premiere, What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a fourth season on FX.

The fourth season of the hit comedy series will debut in 2022.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad.

“Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

FX today also released the official trailer.

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Executive Producers include Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.

Through its first two seasons, What We do in the Shadows has received 10 Emmy® Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Comedy Series, and a Critics’ Choice Super Award for Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for Natasia Demetriou.

The third season of What We Do in the Shadows begins with the first two of the season’s 10 episodes on Thursday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu:

