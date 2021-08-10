Hallmark Channel Announces Six New Fall Harvest Movies with Nikki DeLoach, Taylor Cole & More!

For those of you who enjoy the seasonal programming on Hallmark Channel, we're still in the throes of summer, but Fall Harvest is right around the bend! Before fall officially begins, you can count on the first Fall Harvest movie to premiere.

Snuggle into your favorite sweater, imagine the heavenly scent of the falling leaves, and sip on your favorite pumpkin spice latte or a steaming apple cider as Hallmark unveils six brand new Fall Harvest movies for 2021.

The fun begins on Saturday, September 11, and we've got a preview of what's ahead.

On Saturday, September 11 at 9/8c, Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes kick off Fall Harvest with Roadhouse Romance.

Country music fan Callie (Alaina) is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke (Hynes) is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.

Saturday, September 18 at 9/8c, Laura Osnes and Juan Pablo Di Pace start in Raise a Glass to Love.

Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna (Osnes) returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo (Di Pace). Master Sommelier Jennifer Huether consults and appears as herself in a cameo role.

Saturday, September 25 at 9/8c finds Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter, Corbin Bernsen, and Janine Turner starring in Taking the Reins (it's a working title, subject to change).

A writer (DeLoach) goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses.

Love Strikes Twice, starring Katie Findlay and Wyatt Nash premieres on Saturday, October 2 at 9/8c.

Maggie (Findlay) and Josh (Nash) are an out-of-sync married couple. Maggie wishes for a do-over and wakes up 15 years earlier. Will she choose Josh again or is an ex-boyfriend her happily ever after?

Taylor Cole and William Levy star in South Beach Love, premiering on October 9 at 9/8c.

From New York Times Bestselling Author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties – and romance.

The final Fall Harvest movie stars Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnell in Flirting with Romance (working title), premiering on Saturday, October 16 at 9/8c.

When a “love advice” author (Westbrook) crosses paths with a dating columnist (Darnell), an attraction begins to blossom into more. As both use strategies from their own playbooks to win over the other, is it possible that they’ve both met their match?

And you know what that means, right? Christmas is officially on its way! We fully expect it to kick off shortly after Fall Harvest.

So what movie is the most appealing to you?

Will you be tuning into Fall Harvest on Hallmark Channel this year?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.