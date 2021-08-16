Kelly McCreary, Grey's Anatomy Star, Reveals Pregnancy

at .

Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary took to Instagram Monday morning with a major announcement:

She's expecting her first child with Pete Chatmon.

The Maggie Pierce actress shared a photo of a positive ClearBlue pregnancy test and a caption revealing the news.

Kelly McCreary and Pete Chatmon

"When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you," the post begins.

"Lemme tell you, there’s nothing like finding out by seeing the word spelled out, clear as day, leaving no mystery whatsoever: PREGNANT!"

The star went on to thank ClearBlue "for being with us on the journey."

Kelly McCreary Pregnant Picture

"As part of this exciting moment, I wanted to help raise awareness for Clearblue partner @marchofdimes and their amazing efforts to raise awareness for Black maternal and infant health."

"This year, they launched an implicit bias training for more than 15,000 health care providers with the goal of uncovering institutionalized racism in the health care system and training health care workers not to perpetuate the cycles of discrimination to achieve equity for all moms and babies. Please check out marchofdimes.org for more!"

McCreary shed more light on the exciting announcement with PEOPLE on Monday.

"I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. I mean, I just wasn't expecting it," she says.

Blushing Bride

"I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked."

"You know, on the Clearblue test, it spells out very clearly: pregnant. Like, make no mistake, you are PREGNANT," McCreary said to the outlet.

The beloved actress also opened up about having reservations about starting a family because she had career milestones she wanted to hit before having a child.

"I'm very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned," she explains.

Maggie Getting Her Groove Back - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11

"But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we'll make it work."

McCreary currently stars on Grey's Anatomy. She met Pete on the set of the ABC medical drama.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

The new season gets underway Thursday, September 30 at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Arizona: Oh my God! I mean, I understand why you're into her. She's hot. Wait, she likes you?
Nathan: What? I mean, I'm going to try not to be offended at that.
Arizona: No, no, no. It's just that Derek was, Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl's heart beat for Derek Shepherd. It just, it never occurred to me that she would ever be with anyone else. He was perfect. He was everything. That man turned her world. It, I spooked you. Don't be spooked.

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Link's Impulsiveness - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
Different Ideas - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
Saving Gerlie - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
Welcoming Mer Back - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
New School Versus Old - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17
Meredith Back at Work - Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Shows
  2. Grey's Anatomy
  3. Kelly McCreary, Grey's Anatomy Star, Reveals Pregnancy