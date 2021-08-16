Kelly McCreary, Grey's Anatomy Star, Reveals Pregnancy

Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary took to Instagram Monday morning with a major announcement:

She's expecting her first child with Pete Chatmon.

The Maggie Pierce actress shared a photo of a positive ClearBlue pregnancy test and a caption revealing the news.

"When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you," the post begins.

"Lemme tell you, there’s nothing like finding out by seeing the word spelled out, clear as day, leaving no mystery whatsoever: PREGNANT!"

The star went on to thank ClearBlue "for being with us on the journey."

"As part of this exciting moment, I wanted to help raise awareness for Clearblue partner @marchofdimes and their amazing efforts to raise awareness for Black maternal and infant health."

"This year, they launched an implicit bias training for more than 15,000 health care providers with the goal of uncovering institutionalized racism in the health care system and training health care workers not to perpetuate the cycles of discrimination to achieve equity for all moms and babies. Please check out marchofdimes.org for more!"

McCreary shed more light on the exciting announcement with PEOPLE on Monday.

"I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. I mean, I just wasn't expecting it," she says.

"I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked."

"You know, on the Clearblue test, it spells out very clearly: pregnant. Like, make no mistake, you are PREGNANT," McCreary said to the outlet.

The beloved actress also opened up about having reservations about starting a family because she had career milestones she wanted to hit before having a child.

"I'm very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned," she explains.

"But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we'll make it work."

McCreary currently stars on Grey's Anatomy. She met Pete on the set of the ABC medical drama.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

The new season gets underway Thursday, September 30 at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.