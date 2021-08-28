Manifest: Netflix Saves Canceled NBC Drama!

It's happening, Manifest fans!

As expected, the beloved drama has been picked up for a fourth season at Netflix.

The exciting announcement was made Saturday, aka 828 day.

The order is for a final season, however. 20 episodes have been ordered.

Despite being canceled by NBC earlier this year after three seasons, the series emerged as a force to be reckoned with on Netflix, where it enjoyed a surge in popularity.

The series broke Nielsen streaming chart records, urging Warner Bros. TV group to restart negotiations to save the series.

In recent weeks, it's been reported that both Netflix and NBC were in talks about additional seasons of the series.

Manifest was never a bad performer for NBC, enjoying healthy post-airdate gains that showed there was a viable audience.

Unfortunately, NBC swung the axe after three seasons, but this was when the network had a new Law & Order series on tap for the fall, as well as a planned fifth season of Good Girls.

Both of those shows have been scrapped in recent months, leaving an opening for Manifest at NBC.

However, the series will not be getting a second life at NBC, and given the nature of the series, Netflix is the best home.

This type of show is best served binged, which could explain the sudden rise in popularity at the streaming service for seasons that had already aired on TV.

Even though recent rumors pointed to a Netflix pickup, there were still many hurdles that had to be overcome to make such a deal come to fruition.

The cast options expired earlier this year, complicating a pickup, and on top of that, Netflix didn't have the rights to previous seasons in other territories.

Still, this kind of deal has managed to be complete, with Netflix picking up Lucifer a few years back, and it has enjoyed an additional three seasons at the streaming giant.

Manifest stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

