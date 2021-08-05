RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Snatch Game of Love

Snatch Game is the biggest make-or-break Maxi Challenge of Drag Race herstory. Queens have either found legendary success or their chances ended faster than their makeup dried. (Even faster than Thanos and his snap!)

The latest edition of Snatch Game of Love on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 8 was no exception.

Most of the queens delivered with an iconic performance that verged on legendary. The two queens who faltered, on the other hand, weren't so lucky.

Ginger Minj had this challenge sewn up, in the bag, and she opened up the package when she got home. Her performance was so amazing that no other queens could compete.

A few competitors, like Kylie Sonique Love and Ra'Jah O'Hara, came pretty close to matching her fire, but Ginger's quick wit made zingers and banter look effortless.

Ginger's role as Phyllis Diller had RuPaul laughing from the first joke. And, the one-liners were hitting hard enough that RuPaul could barely keep it in. Getting that type of reaction is how you win Snatch Game.

Plus, Ginger's playful banter with Kylie elevated both queens to the top.

Ginger came into "Snatch Game of Love" as a serious contender after winning her original Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7. This win cemented that Ginger is a force to be reckoned with in improv.

Kylie's turn as Dolly Parton could be what officially guarantees her a spot in the Top 4.

During RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2, Kylie bombed the original Snatch Game as Lady Gaga. She wasn't the worst character, but it left little to be desired, which resulted in her elimination. I agreed with RuPaul about having some hesitation about Kylie's performance.

RuPaul: Dolly Parton is here!

Kylie Sonique Love: [As Dolly Parton] Well, hey there, sugar!

RuPaul: Why’d you come in here looking like that?

Kylie Sonique Love: [As Dolly Parton] Well honey, I might be married, but I can look at the map. Don’t mean I’m going on a trip. Permalink: Well honey, I might be married, but I can look at the map. Don’t mean I’m going on a trip.

Thankfully, Kylie smashed all those worries and fears to make this one of her best challenge performances yet!

Bantering with Ginger catapulted her to the top, and her jokes were genuinely making RuPaul laugh. The zingers and quips felt exactly like something Dolly Parton would say; a strong interpretation that's funny always does wonders.

Ra'Jah O'Hara's performance as La Toya Jackson was funny, cute, and quick-witted. She easily played off the history between RuPaul and La Toya to get the reactions she needed.

Ra'Jah was the third-best performance of Snatch Game of Love.

Though, she should thank RuPaul for their walkthrough because everything RuPaul mentioned ended up in Snatch Game. La Toya's mannerisms, their wishy-washy attitude, and the general carefree humor were notes given by RuPaul.

Ra'Jah playing off those notes showed she was listening and adapted her performance. It's a smart move by her and one that deserves a lot of kudos.

Eureka! had an interesting case with her Snatch Game performance.

From a look and attitude perspective, she exuded Divine; she was exactly like the character from head to toe. Though, the need to be the big and outrageous character seemed to overtake and overshadow at times.

A bit of brevity could've helped to give her levels. The jokes that didn't land were quite noticeable compared to everyone else.

[As Kim Cattrall] Well, you had me at two words. That was Snatch … and Game. Pandora Boxx Permalink: Well, you had me at two words. That was Snatch … and Game.

Maybe the issue stemmed from the edit? She mentioned both she and Ra'Jah had silent moments to let Pandora get some jokes in, but the edit mostly showed Eureka trying to banter and take charge.

Seeing the full cut of her Snatch Game would clarify many questions. She fulfilled the challenge, so she was at least getting "safe" during the results.

Trinity K. Bonet and Pandora Boxx, on the other hand, were the obvious two queens landing at the bottom two. Their Snatch Games weren't funny or quick-witted to match the rest of the queens.

Trinity gave up after her second joke failed to land. It's a shame she didn't try harder because she had two challenge wins and was a strong frontrunner in the competition. Instead, she just made excuses and threw in the towel.

Could this be a foreshadowing for a future performance repeat?

Ginger Minj: [As Phyllis Diller] She’s saying she has nothing.

Trinity K. Bonet: [As Whitney Houston] Yes! Permalink: She’s saying she has nothing.

In Pandora's case, she chose a low-energy character that's more smart humor than hilarious. Kim Cattrall is a sharp-witted actress, and her role as Samantha Jones from Sex and the City was iconic for all her zingers and fire.

The problem was that Kim/Samantha's style was funnier in conversational settings and the one-off show moments. Pandora couldn't bounce off that humor against Divine or La Toya, especially when she was fearful as is.

The runway of "Pop Art" had many strong contenders. This might be one of the best runways so far on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6.

Ginger, Kylie, Trinity, and Pandora had the best ensembles on the runway.

Ginger and Pandora both played with the theme of having their faces on their outfits. Ginger's look went full Mod; everything from the hair to the mismatched boots felt like pop art. And, Pandora's gown had the humor of pop art by including the large sound reaction on her headpiece and dress.

[As La Toya Jackson] Well, I am a fitness expert. Although, I don’t like to work out. So, I have to say this new thing my trainer showed me. You stick it around and you shaaaaake! Ra’Jah O’Hara Permalink: Well, I am a fitness expert. Although, I don’t like to work out.

Kylie's gown continued her theme of being sexy. She exuded the essence of Jessica Rabbit. Kylie knows she's a bombshell and owns it.

Trinity had the best outfit by far. Her political-inspired look had a great message; it was both clever and stylish to include name references directly on the outfit in pop art. And, her look overall had a stunning editorial quality to it that could be in a magazine.

The lip-sync of "Sugar Walls" by Sheena Easton landed strongly in Ginger's court.

Ginger dominated the number from start to finish. Her use of camp and the moments of humor were so funny that RuPaul and judges couldn't look away. "Sugar Walls" wasn't a funny song, but Ginger turned it into one by her performance.

Heidi N Closet from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 did a good job trying to match Ginger. Her style of stunts and tricks would normally serve her well in a lip-sync, but Ginger's facial expressions and jokes were too hard to resist.

Just like the Snatch Game, Ginger had this victory in the bag.

And as hard as it was to vote out her friend, it was Pandora's time to go. She had no challenge wins and wasn't making progress; Ginger chose past success as her criteria, which was her right to do so.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

When is this "game-within-a-game" going to start? It's already Top 5!



If the queens were thinking strategically, Pandora should've pushed to get Trinity out because she had two wins. This vote was their chance to beat one of the best.



Kylie really loves to look at herself in the mirror before she leaves the voting booth.

